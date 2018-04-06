Minnesota officials botched investigation into electrician

Iowa ethanol and biodiesel producers are warning President Donald Trump that imposing restrictions on biofuels production "would be viewed as a declaration of war on rural America."More >>
Minnesota regulators admit mishandling an investigation into a troubled electrical contractor, leading former customers to think they could've avoided financial losses.More >>
Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty says he voted for Donald Trump weeks after saying the Republican candidate was "unfit" for the presidency.More >>
For 40 years, the town of Lewiston has come together to raise funds to battle cancer with the Fool's Five Road Race.More >>
A Rochester father is behind bars for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in the car.More >>
Looking to fill up your summer calendar? The Basilica Block Party music festival in Minneapolis has released its 2018 lineup. The two-day festival runs from July 6th to 7th at the Basilica of Saint Mary. ...More >>
Authorities say a man disguised a video camera as an alarm clock so he could record a woman and her 11- and 12-year-old children when they used a bathroom in their Polk County home.More >>
An Iowa woman has been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly stealing $175,000 from her now-dead fiancee and his elderly mother.More >>
President Donald Trump's faceoff with China over trade has exposed an unexpected political vulnerability in what was supposed to be the Republican Party's strongest region: rural America.More >>
A $42 million biomedical research grant to the University of Minnesota is one of the biggest federal grants the school has ever received.More >>
A Rochester father is behind bars for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in the car.More >>
Authorities say a man disguised a video camera as an alarm clock so he could record a woman and her 11- and 12-year-old children when they used a bathroom in their Polk County home.More >>
41 people were killed last year in Minnesota because of distracted drivers. 263 people were seriously hurt.More >>
One cold afternoon in November, a man went missing near Byron while on his way to go hunting. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was told he had numerous medical complications and was only wearing a light jacket. Time was of the essence.More >>
A Minnesota mom is in trouble again for alleged drunken driving, this time in Illinois.More >>
An Iowa woman has been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly stealing $175,000 from her now-dead fiancee and his elderly mother.More >>
Governor Dayton will consider these nominations from the Commission on Judicial Selection and choose one to replace Judge Walters.More >>
