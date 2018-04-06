Kids fight cancer, break records in Fool's Five fundraising

For 40 years, the town of Lewiston has come together to raise funds to battle cancer with the Fool's Five Road Race.

It was announced today that elementary school students broke records in that effort.

A grand total of over $22,000 was raised, the largest since the race began in 1979.

That money helps by going to the Eagles Cancer Telethon and to Gundersen Health System.

The kids were rewarded for their hard work with a ceremony where big prizes were handed out by non-other than Pop-Eye the Sailor Man.

A first-grader named Ezeqial Edstrom raised over $3,200, more money than any student before him.

This weekend is a big one for the town, as the race is set to take place this Sunday in spite of the frigid forecast.

Tonight, a silent and live auction will be held at the Lewiston Community Center starting at 4:30, and will continue until every item is sold.

One of the featured guests, Gary Mills, founded the race back in 1979. He was able to see the legacy of his work, with generations working together toward a common cause.

The Fool's Five Road Race is planned to begin this Sunday at 1 p.m. with registration from 9 a.m. to noon.