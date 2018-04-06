If you have broadcast production experience, become part of the KTTC/KXLT Television team.

KTTC/KXLT Television in Rochester, Minnesota is looking for a Newscast Director to deliver news as it happens on air, online and on the go.

The ideal candidate will have experience with live directing, excellent computer skills, and leadership qualities in a studio environment. Experience with augmented reality and virtual systems, high definition production, Ross Vision and XPression products is a plus, along with basic knowledge of non-linear editing and graphics production.

KTTC Television is part of Quincy Media, Inc. Quincy currently operates 18 television stations doing news, two newspapers and two radio stations. There are positions available at all levels of experience within QMI, which means there are professional growth opportunities throughout the company.

If you’re qualified, send a link, resume and cover letter to:

James Skifter

jskifter@kttc.com

KTTC Television 6301 Bandel Rd. NW Rochester, MN 55901