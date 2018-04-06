Distracted driver crackdown coming up

300 law enforcement agencies across Minnesota will launch a crackdown next week on distracted drivers.

State public safety officials say enough is enough.

41 people were killed last year in Minnesota because of distracted drivers. 263 people were seriously hurt in crashes.

Drivers who are posting, streaming or texting while behind the wheel are going to be pulled over and ticketed.

Stepped up enforcement with state troopers, sheriff's deputies and local police all working overtime is being paid for by federal tax dollars.