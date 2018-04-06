Wabasha district judge finalists announced

The three finalists to replace retiring District Judge Terrence Walters in Wabasha were announced Thursday.

Steven Dittrich is an attorney in Rochester who specializes in family law. He's a co-owner of his own law firm.

Dittrich served 22 years in the Army Reserve and retired as a Judge Advocate General Attorney.

Christopher Neisen is a lawyer in New Prague, the managing partner of a law firm, and formerly a city prosecutor in New Prague.

Bruce Nelson has a law office in Winona and is an Adjunct Professor at Winona State University.

Governor Dayton will consider these nominations from the Commission on Judicial Selection and choose one to replace Judge Walters.