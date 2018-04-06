Wabasha district judge finalists announced

A disability is something to be celebrated as a natural part of life, not associated with a negative stigma.More >>
41 people were killed last year in Minnesota because of distracted drivers. 263 people were seriously hurt.More >>
Governor Dayton will consider these nominations from the Commission on Judicial Selection and choose one to replace Judge Walters.More >>
In February, the judge denied a similar request to release Hassan.More >>
A Mexican official says autopsies show the gas that killed an Iowa family was propane that leaked from a faulty water heater at their rented condominium in Mexico.More >>
Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty announced Thursday he will run for his old job, ending months of speculation about a return to politics following his short-lived 2012 presidential campaign.More >>
One cold afternoon in November, a man went missing near Byron while on his way to go hunting. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was told he had numerous medical complications and was only wearing a light jacket. Time was of the essence.More >>
Affordable housing continues to be an issue in the state and in Rochester and many groups have stepped up to help. Habitat for Humanity, Homes for All MN, Olmsted County, and local legislators have been working towards solutions. On Thursday, they all got together to celebrate Habitat's next project.More >>
Hawaii Gov. David Ige (D) has signed a bill legalizing medically assisted suicide. Ige signed the bill Thursday, making Hawaii the sixth liberal-leaning state plus Washington, D.C., to legalize the practice. Ige said the measure gives full control to terminally ill patients. He says everyone knows their loved ones will eventually die, but they don't need to suffer.More >>
Facebook's acknowledgement that most of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their personal data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social network's failure to protect its users' data. CEO Mark Zuckerberg told reporters Wednesday that Facebook is shutting down the ability to search for Facebook users by phone number or email address.More >>
A suspected drug dealer is arrested in Stewartville after officers raid his Rochester home.More >>
A Stewartville man lands in jail after after allegedly throwing an ash tray at a family member.More >>
A Minnesota mom is in trouble again for alleged drunken driving, this time in Illinois.More >>
41 people were killed last year in Minnesota because of distracted drivers. 263 people were seriously hurt.More >>
Minnesota health officials say operators of a senior living community neglected to check on a resident who had likely been dead for days.More >>
Aldi had its grand reopening at the Crossroads location Thursday morning at 8:30 and to celebrate, it gave away 100 golden tickets to the first 100 shoppers. Each golden ticket had gift cards of various amounts.More >>
One cold afternoon in November, a man went missing near Byron while on his way to go hunting. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was told he had numerous medical complications and was only wearing a light jacket. Time was of the essence.More >>
