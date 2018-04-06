Lawyers seek release of woman held on terror, arson charges - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Lawyers seek release of woman held on terror, arson charges

Posted:
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

Attorneys for a 19-year-old Minnesota woman are asking for her release as she awaits trial on charges she tried to travel to Afghanistan to join al-Qaida and set fires at a college campus.

The attorneys for Tnuza Jamal Hassan of Minneapolis on Thursday asked a federal magistrate judge to reconsider returning her to her family.

In February, the judge denied a similar request to release Hassan.

Hassan has been in custody since her January arrest after allegedly setting a series of fires on the St. Paul campus of St. Catherine University, where she is a former student. No one was hurt in the Jan. 17 fires, but one was set in a dormitory that houses a day care where 33 children were present.

The Star Tribune reports Hassan's attorneys proposed that she be monitored at her family's home in Brooklyn Park.

