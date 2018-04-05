Sheriffs Office members recognized for life saving efforts

One cold afternoon in November, a man went missing near Byron while on his way to go hunting.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was told he had numerous medical complications and was only wearing a light jacket.

Time was of the essence.

"As the minutes passed by it felt like hours passing by," Sgt. Tim Parkin, with the Sheriff's Office, said. "It was a very long time to find him but it was very rewarding to find him in the end."

It was a combined effort from many different groups, that's why they were all honored at Thursday night's award ceremony.

The man's wife even gave them all her thanks, which made it even more special for one deputy.

"It's very emotional because you get back with the people and you re-live the moment," Deputy Cassie Deets, also with the Olmsted County Sheriffs office. "I went and spoke with them and I was the only one that did that, so I shared a lot of that and to bring that back, I'm glad that I could do that."

Even though the people in law enforcement don't get into the field for any sort of recognition, having the emotional connection in this case made it feel especially worth it.

"There's something humanizing or very grateful to once in a while be recognized for the work that you do and to be able to share that with the families and the people that we can help out there, that's very rewarding in itself," Parkin said.

This story doesn't have the happiest ending.

The man law enforcement rescued, passed away in March.

But because of responders' heroic efforts, he had more time with those he loved.

"I'm sorry that the family had to go through the passing of the victim but I'm glad that I could give them 4 more months," Deets said.