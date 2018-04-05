Aldi grand reopening featured golden tickets for first 100 shoppers

Aldi had its grand reopening at the Crossroads location Thursday morning at 8:30 and to celebrate, it gave away 100 golden tickets to the first 100 shoppers.

Each golden ticket had gift cards of various amounts. Aldi was renovating the grocery store for three months while the store was operational.

Then it shut down completely for five weeks for the finishing touches. The newly updated and remodeled store has several new features.

"The store has a totally different look and feel. We've redone almost the entire interior, we have all new fixtures in the store, there's more space for expanded fresh items," said Division Vice President Matt Lilla. "We have more room for produce, we have refrigerated produce now, we have more organic items in our produce section and throughout the store. We also have expanded sections of gluten free products, as well as all natural and organic items throughout the store."

Many customers who showed up were drawn in by a giveaway of free produce for a year for anyone who came and filled out a form.