Austin library gets ready for edible book festival

The Austin Public Library is getting ready for an event that might make the mouths of book lovers water.

The second annual Edible Book Festival is taking place at APL. This is an international festival that happens in April and celebrates literacy through food. Friday is the last day people can come in and submit an edible book and Saturday will be the judging contest. Librarians say the event last year drew some very creative ideas.

"Last year, we had many submissions," explains Adult Services Public Librarian Courtney Wyant, "Adults, families, children. They all did different creations involving...it has to be completely edible. Except we don't eat it, we just get to view it because we keep it for quite a few days here. And then library patrons come in and they vote for their favorite and we always have two winners of people choice award. One in the children's entry level and one in the adult level."

Other activities associated with the Edible Book Festival include the City Wide Reading Event, courtesy of the Austin Page Turners. Minnesota Author and Chef Amy Thielen will be making an appearance at the Historic Hormel Home on Thursday as part of the event.