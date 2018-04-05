Austin library gets ready for edible book festival

Affordable housing continues to be an issue in the state and in Rochester and many groups have stepped up to help. Habitat for Humanity, Homes for All MN, Olmsted County, and local legislators have been working towards solutions. On Thursday, they all got together to celebrate Habitat's next project.More >>
Affordable housing continues to be an issue in the state and in Rochester and many groups have stepped up to help. Habitat for Humanity, Homes for All MN, Olmsted County, and local legislators have been working towards solutions. On Thursday, they all got together to celebrate Habitat's next project.More >>
Hawaii Gov. David Ige (D) has signed a bill legalizing medically assisted suicide. Ige signed the bill Thursday, making Hawaii the sixth liberal-leaning state plus Washington, D.C., to legalize the practice. Ige said the measure gives full control to terminally ill patients. He says everyone knows their loved ones will eventually die, but they don't need to suffer.More >>
Hawaii Gov. David Ige (D) has signed a bill legalizing medically assisted suicide. Ige signed the bill Thursday, making Hawaii the sixth liberal-leaning state plus Washington, D.C., to legalize the practice. Ige said the measure gives full control to terminally ill patients. He says everyone knows their loved ones will eventually die, but they don't need to suffer.More >>
Facebook's acknowledgement that most of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their personal data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social network's failure to protect its users' data. CEO Mark Zuckerberg told reporters Wednesday that Facebook is shutting down the ability to search for Facebook users by phone number or email address.More >>
Facebook's acknowledgement that most of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their personal data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social network's failure to protect its users' data. CEO Mark Zuckerberg told reporters Wednesday that Facebook is shutting down the ability to search for Facebook users by phone number or email address.More >>
Aldi had its grand reopening at the Crossroads location Thursday morning at 8:30 and to celebrate, it gave away 100 golden tickets to the first 100 shoppers. Each golden ticket had gift cards of various amounts.More >>
Aldi had its grand reopening at the Crossroads location Thursday morning at 8:30 and to celebrate, it gave away 100 golden tickets to the first 100 shoppers. Each golden ticket had gift cards of various amounts.More >>
A nationally-known Russian dance troupe called "Barynya" performed for students in Austin Thursday.More >>
A nationally-known Russian dance troupe called "Barynya" performed for students in Austin Thursday.More >>
The Austin Public Library is getting ready for an event that might make the mouths of book lovers water.More >>
The Austin Public Library is getting ready for an event that might make the mouths of book lovers water.More >>
There's a new Sheriff's deputy in Austin.More >>
There's a new Sheriff's deputy in Austin.More >>
A Mexican official says autopsies show the gas that killed an Iowa family was propane that leaked from a faulty water heater at their rented condominium in Mexico.More >>
A Mexican official says autopsies show the gas that killed an Iowa family was propane that leaked from a faulty water heater at their rented condominium in Mexico.More >>
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is asking immigration officials not to deport a professor at Augsburg College to Kenya.More >>
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is asking immigration officials not to deport a professor at Augsburg College to Kenya.More >>
Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty announced Thursday he will run for his old job, ending months of speculation about a return to politics following his short-lived 2012 presidential campaign.More >>
Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty announced Thursday he will run for his old job, ending months of speculation about a return to politics following his short-lived 2012 presidential campaign.More >>
A Minnesota mom is in trouble again for alleged drunken driving, this time in Illinois.More >>
A Minnesota mom is in trouble again for alleged drunken driving, this time in Illinois.More >>
A Stewartville man lands in jail after after allegedly throwing an ash tray at a family member.More >>
A Stewartville man lands in jail after after allegedly throwing an ash tray at a family member.More >>
It's not very often that someone is given the gift of a second chance at life. A Rochester double organ recipient is paying his gift forward.More >>
It's not very often that someone is given the gift of a second chance at life. A Rochester double organ recipient is paying his gift forward.More >>
A Mexican official says autopsies show the gas that killed an Iowa family was propane that leaked from a faulty water heater at their rented condominium in Mexico.More >>
A Mexican official says autopsies show the gas that killed an Iowa family was propane that leaked from a faulty water heater at their rented condominium in Mexico.More >>
A suspected drug dealer is arrested in Stewartville after officers raid his Rochester home.More >>
A suspected drug dealer is arrested in Stewartville after officers raid his Rochester home.More >>
Minnesota health officials say operators of a senior living community neglected to check on a resident who had likely been dead for days.More >>
Minnesota health officials say operators of a senior living community neglected to check on a resident who had likely been dead for days.More >>
Rochester will soon get a new police chief, and community members played a part in picking who gets the top job on Wednesday. They got a chance to meet the three finalists at a community forum tonight, where they filled out comment cards that would help make the final call. The three finalists are Roy Alston, coming from Dallas, Mark Elliott from Prior Lake And James Franklin from Minneapolis.More >>
Rochester will soon get a new police chief, and community members played a part in picking who gets the top job on Wednesday. They got a chance to meet the three finalists at a community forum tonight, where they filled out comment cards that would help make the final call. The three finalists are Roy Alston, coming from Dallas, Mark Elliott from Prior Lake And James Franklin from Minneapolis.More >>