Governor asks ICE head not to deport Minnesota professor - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Governor asks ICE head not to deport Minnesota professor

Posted:
By Tom Overlie, Anchor/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is asking immigration officials not to deport a professor at Augsburg College to Kenya.

Dayton sent a letter Wednesday to Thomas Homan, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, asking him to allow Mzenga Wanyama to stay in the United States.

Dayton calls Wanyama "a great asset to Minnesota" and says deporting him would be "a terrible loss to the hundreds of students he influences" and also to his family and friends.

Wanyama moved to the U.S. from Kenya in 1992 on a student visa. He was denied asylum after his visa expired, but accepted a deal that required him to report to ICE on a regular basis.

Wanyama met with ICE Thursday. The agency has said it intends to carry out the court order.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.