Twins home opener festivities attract fans from Rochester

Baseball is back in Minnesota, the Twins take on the Mariners for the team's home opener.

Early Thursday morning, at Target Field, they rolled out the red carpet for fans in freezing conditions.

Providing food, beverages and other memorabilia for the Twins faithful braving the conditions in the early morning.

KTTC spoke to fans attending the game and early morning event, some even from Rochester, who left at 6 a.m. to make the drive up, full of excitement to be back at the ballpark watching their Twins.

"I just really enjoy watching baseball and so just to get outside. Again thank goodness for our outside stadium, even though it's a little chilly, it's good to have baseball back in Minnesota. Yeah and it's gonna be an exciting year, I'm really optimistic about the year," said Mike and Sandy Simar, Twins fans from Rochester.

Other Twins fans from Rochester, Justin Gosch and Al Begin added, "Just the fact that baseball is here you know it's like, I don't know, I love Target Field. It's the way baseball is supposed to be played, in an outdoor stadium. It's gonna be a packed crowd and a fun time."

The Twins play their next 12 games at Target Field, with series' against the Mariners, Astros, White Sox and Indians.