Report: official knew of vehicle licensing system problems

By KTTC Newsroom
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

An outside investigator has found that the information technology official overseeing Minnesota's troubled vehicle licensing system had been aware of numerous issues but failed to address them.

Law firm Everett & VanderWiel's investigation finds that Paul Meekin didn't fulfill expectations related to pre-launch testing and management responsibilities, such as communication and staffing.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Minnesota IT Services fired Meekin last month as the agency's chief business technology officer.

The $93 million Minnesota Licensing and Registration System launched in July. The system immediately faced problems, including delays in the processing of license and title transactions.

Meekin says he didn't know of the system's code problems prior to its launch. He says making one person solely responsible for the system's problems will only result in more IT issues.

