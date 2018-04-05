Driver convicted of vehicular homicide in Sherburne County - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Driver convicted of vehicular homicide in Sherburne County

ELK RIVER, Minn. (AP) -

Jurors have convicted a man of driving while high on drugs and causing a fatal crash in Sherburne County.

Thirty-seven-year-old Juan Garcia-Morales was found guilty Wednesday of criminal vehicular homicide in the death of 33-year-old Matthew Barthel, of Big Lake, on Feb. 22.

Barthel, a husband and father of two young children, was on his way to work at the Monticello School District when he was killed. Toxicology tests found methamphetamine and amphetamine in Garcia-Morales' blood at the time of the crash.

The Star Tribune says sentencing is scheduled June 18.

