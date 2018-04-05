Mexican investigator says propane gas killed Iowa family

Jurors have convicted a man of driving while high on drugs and causing a fatal crash in Sherburne County.More >>
A Mexican official says autopsies show the gas that killed an Iowa family was propane that leaked from a faulty water heater at their rented condominium in Mexico.More >>
Baseball is back in Twins territory! Thursday afternoon, the Twins and Mariners will meet on the diamond before a sold-out crowd which should have plenty to do despite the chill.More >>
A Minnesota mom is in trouble again for alleged drunken driving, this time in Illinois.More >>
Facebook isn't just a company. It's a behemoth, with 2.1 billion monthly users, $40 billion in revenue and more than 25,000 employees worldwide. And that leaves Washington with a daunting task: How do you tame a corporate giant? Or do you even try?More >>
The U.S. trade deficit rose for the sixth straight month in February, reaching the highest level since October 2008 and defying President Donald Trump's efforts to rebalance America's lopsided trade with the rest of the world.More >>
Dozens of Minnesota Twins employees have been shoveling snow for days to get Target Field ready for the home opener.More >>
It's not very often that someone is given the gift of a second chance at life. A Rochester double organ recipient is paying his gift forward.More >>
The suspects are indicted on a gun charge.More >>
A Stewartville man lands in jail after after allegedly throwing an ash tray at a family member.More >>
It's not very often that someone is given the gift of a second chance at life. A Rochester double organ recipient is paying his gift forward.More >>
Minnesota health officials say operators of a senior living community neglected to check on a resident who had likely been dead for days.More >>
Rochester will soon get a new police chief, and community members played a part in picking who gets the top job on Wednesday. They got a chance to meet the three finalists at a community forum tonight, where they filled out comment cards that would help make the final call. The three finalists are Roy Alston, coming from Dallas, Mark Elliott from Prior Lake And James Franklin from Minneapolis.More >>
A suspected drug dealer is arrested in Stewartville after officers raid his Rochester home.More >>
Larsen helped start Bundles of Love after retiring from nursing at Saint Marys Hospital.More >>
A trade war and potential tariffs were hot topics to concerned growers at Wednesday's quarterly meeting of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association in Mankato.More >>
