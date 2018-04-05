Minnesota mom charged for 7th DWI

A Minnesota mom is in trouble again for alleged drunken driving, this time in Illinois.

According to KARE, 41-year-old Tasha Schleicher, of New Hope, was arrested Monday night at a gas station in Riverside, Illinois. According to a press release from the Riverside Police Department, officers found Schleicher sitting in her car with the engine running. Turns out, police say, Schleicher apparently attempted to put kerosene, not gasoline, into her car.

Schleicher seemed intoxicated, according to police on scene. She refused to perform field sobriety testing and was placed under arrest. After fingerprinting, police discovered Schleicher had a revoked license and outstanding warrants in three states (Nebraska, Idaho, Oregon).

According to Chief Tom Weitzel, Schleicher has six prior DWI arrests out of six states (Kentucky, Dec. 2007) Wisconsin (Nov. 2008) Indiana (June 2016) California (Nov. 2016) Oregon (April 2017) and Minnesota (Oct. 2017).

When asked, police say Schleicher could not explain why she was in Illinois but insisted she was with her children. Riverside Police confirmed with Minnesota Child Protective Services that her children had been taken away from her due to the prior DWI arrest in Minnesota last fall. Five of her 11 children were in the car with her at the time.

Chief Weitzel said his officers were later told by Schleicher that she was in Illinois dropping off her 15-year-old son so he could "party" in Indiana over spring break.

Police added that while Schleicher was in custody, she told officers she was pregnant, bleeding and having a miscarriage. Schleicher was rushed to the hospital, only for police to discover she was lying.

Chief Weitzel says Schneider uses multiple alias names, dates of birth and nine separate social security numbers.

She now faces seven charges, including two counts of felony aggravated drunk driving.