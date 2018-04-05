Near record low temperature expected for Twins home opener - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Near record low temperature expected for Twins home opener

Posted:
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

Dozens of Minnesota Twins employees have been shoveling snow for days to get Target Field ready for the home opener.

About 75 employees used shovels to clear the record snowfall from the stadium this week. Workers also sprayed hot water in the stands and concourses to melt the snow.

Temperatures will be brisk for Thursday afternoon's game against Seattle, hovering in the mid-30s. The team is urging fans to bundle up and prepare for the possibility of game-time snow.

The mercury was at 35 degrees for the 2013 home opener at Target Field and was close to beating the record of 34 degrees set back in 1962 at Met Stadium.

