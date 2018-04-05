Twins fans bundle up for home opener

Baseball is back in Twins territory!

Thursday afternoon, the Twins and Mariners will meet on the diamond before a sold-out crowd which should have plenty to do despite the chill.

The annual Breakfast on the Plaza set the mood at 6 a.m. which proves a ballpark dog is great at any time of day.

Gates open at 1 p.m. with first pitch set for 3:15 p.m.

Dessa sings the national anthem, and the gold medal winning curling team throws out the ceremonial first pitch.

Over the winter, the Twins made the most expansive changes to Target Field yet, adding a new gathering space called Bat and Barrel. It has great views overlooking right field.

The first 30,000 fans to enter Target Field on opening day will get a Twins hoodie.