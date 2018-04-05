Throwback Thursday: demolishing the Olmsted Co. jail

One of the earliest structures built in Olmsted County was a county jail, but it didn't take many years for it to become dilapidated and considered unsafe for prisoners and a poor dwelling for the sheriff and his family.

In December 1888, construction was completed on a new county jail that included a sheriff's residence and what was deemed "one of the best steel celled jails in the state."

By the 1950s, this too had succumbed to age. It was reported in the Post Bulletin on September 7, 1956 that "This antiquated structure is not capable of housing felons who have intent or desire to escape the place."

So plans for a new county jail on the same site were put into motion. This image from the History Center of Olmsted County was taken in April 1957. It shows demolition of both the county jail and St. John's Catholic Church well under way.