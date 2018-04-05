Double organ recipient pays gift forward

It's not very often that someone is given the gift of a second chance at life. Last year, Ed Nelson was in the ICU at the Mayo Clinic getting that life-saving gift.

The 65-year-old husband, grandpa, and father of three was battling nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease that causes accumulation of fat in the liver.

Post-organ transplant, he has been re-celebrating many firsts. Everything from walking without the help of a crane to family gatherings.

This weekend, Ed is hosting his “first birthday” with family, friends, the medical team of Mayo Clinic’s Eisenberg and Charlton 10, and staff from the Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester. He's having a raffle and donating all proceeds to the Gift of Life Transplant House.

The Genesis

Ed was diagnosed with NASH in 2011 and needed a liver transplant.

After celebrating his oldest son's birthday at a dinner party in 2013, he felt "ill" and began "vomiting blood like crazy."

Ed was admitted to the Emergency Room and forced to undergo surgery. He later learned he had esophageal varices, bleeding caused by liver disease.

In 2017, Ed said doctors told him in addition to the liver transplant, he also needed a kidney transplant.

The Life-Saving Decision

Ed initially refused to get on the organ transplant list.

"There were probably more important or younger people who needed a liver transplant more than I did," he said.

"I understood where he was coming from because he has always been a selfless person," said Alex Nelson, Ed's youngest son. "But, at the same time I did not agree with it at all, I mean, he was my dad. And, if he needed organs, he was going to get organs."

Family members and even his Alex's fiance offered to donate their organs.

"He would not tell us his blood type, and she somehow found out they had matching blood types. She had an appointment to see if the organs would be a good match, and she was trying to do as much as she could before he could say no...I think it was some of those actions by people that show how much he means to them, that led him to rethink his position on it," said Alex.

Ed said it was his grandkids, that ultimately made him decide he wanted his name on the transplant list.

His doctor brought his case before the transplant board and he successfully got on the list. As time passed and his case more severe, he moved up on the transplant list.

The Move

Ed, his wife Kristie, and his family lived in Byron for 40 years, but as his health continued to deteriorate, they moved to Rochester to be closer to the Mayo Clinic to be ready for when he received the call.

"I think the hardest part for me was waiting for organs. I literally felt like for six months, I was with my phone in my hand the whole time, it was like a true lifeline, the call could come in, and we need to get there. I'd wake up at night, and think I heard my phone ringing, but it wasn't," said Kristie.

"By March [2017] I was so sick. They put me on dialysis because my kidneys were basically done."

A Miracle

If Ed was in the hospital, Kristie was right beside him. On April 3, Ed thought he reached the end of the tunnel, he was done fighting.

"I told her, I was giving up. I was done, I was in so much pain, I couldn't do anything more," said Ed.

Nearly two hours later, a team of doctors enters his room.

"It was Doctor Rosen that said, Mr. Nelson? We have organs for you. And, I looked at him, and I said, 'are you kidding me?' and he said, 'I don't kid about organs.'"

"I thank him every day"

"Every day is a great day when I wake up. I constantly talk to my donor. I don't know who it is, but to thank them," said Ed.

Nearly 114,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for an organ donation. Now that Ed no longer has to wait, he vows to live his life to the fullest by serving the community.

April is National Donate Life Month, dedicated to those who have saved lives through the gift of donation. Ed is paying his gift forward by hosting a fundraiser birthday party. If you want to contribute to the cause, the Gift of Life is seeking: queen sheet sets, a carpet cleaner, vacuums, and cleaning supplies.

You can also donate at gift-of-life.org/donation.

