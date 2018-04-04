Residents meet Rochester Police Chief finalists at community forum

It's not very often that someone is given the gift of a second chance at life. A Rochester double organ recipient is paying his gift forward.More >>
The suspects are indicted on a gun charge.More >>
Rochester will soon get a new police chief, and community members played a part in picking who gets the top job on Wednesday. They got a chance to meet the three finalists at a community forum tonight, where they filled out comment cards that would help make the final call. The three finalists are Roy Alston, coming from Dallas, Mark Elliott from Prior Lake And James Franklin from Minneapolis.More >>
Officer Jason Falconer is set to receive a Congressional Badge of Bravery on Thursday in St. Cloud.More >>
Fifty years ago on April 4, 1968, Doctor Martin Luther King Junior was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee at the Lorraine Motel. He was known for his commitment to non-violent protests, and he played a key role in organizing demonstrations for racial equality.More >>
Larsen helped start Bundles of Love after retiring from nursing at Saint Marys Hospital.More >>
A trade war and potential tariffs were hot topics to concerned growers at Wednesday's quarterly meeting of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association in Mankato.More >>
A dog impounded by the city of Des Moines two years ago under the city's vicious animal ordinance has won a court battle in which the Iowa Court of Appeals declared a portion of the city's ordinance unconstitutional.More >>
Iowa is expected to become the latest Republican-led state to target so-called sanctuary cities by withholding money from local governments that don't comply with federal immigration laws.More >>
The $38 million apartment complex is part of Destination Medical Center's Discovery Square.More >>
A Stewartville man lands in jail after after allegedly throwing an ash tray at a family member.More >>
A suspected drug dealer is arrested in Stewartville after officers raid his Rochester home.More >>
With a long day of snowfall ahead, crews were already busy responding to crashes early Tuesday morning.More >>
Minnesota health officials say operators of a senior living community neglected to check on a resident who had likely been dead for days.More >>
A judge has sentenced a western Wisconsin woman to the maximum 90 days in jail for a crash that killed a Minnesota woman nearly two years ago.More >>
An 18-year-old man has been charged in St. Croix County with making terrorist threats after his employer told police the teen was threatening to shoot children.More >>
It's hard to picture a warm beach scene when the city is dealing with an April snow storm, but the Rochester Park Board is getting ready for the Summer Season with a new attraction, an inflatable water park.More >>
