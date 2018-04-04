Avon officer who shot mall attacker to receive bravery award

Officer Jason Falconer is set to receive a Congressional Badge of Bravery on Thursday in St. Cloud.More >>
Fifty years ago on April 4, 1968, Doctor Martin Luther King Junior was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee at the Lorraine Motel. He was known for his commitment to non-violent protests, and he played a key role in organizing demonstrations for racial equality.
Larsen helped start Bundles of Love after retiring from nursing at Saint Marys Hospital.
A trade war and potential tariffs were hot topics to concerned growers at Wednesday's quarterly meeting of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association in Mankato.
A dog impounded by the city of Des Moines two years ago under the city's vicious animal ordinance has won a court battle in which the Iowa Court of Appeals declared a portion of the city's ordinance unconstitutional.
Iowa is expected to become the latest Republican-led state to target so-called sanctuary cities by withholding money from local governments that don't comply with federal immigration laws.
The $38 million apartment complex is part of Destination Medical Center's Discovery Square.
An 18-year-old man has been charged in St. Croix County with making terrorist threats after his employer told police the teen was threatening to shoot children.
Police in Minneapolis are announcing new steps to make sure officers use body cameras in the wake of last summer's fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman who had called 911.
The ownership of the Austin Bruins made that announcement Wednesday morning.
A Stewartville man lands in jail after after allegedly throwing an ash tray at a family member.
A suspected drug dealer is arrested in Stewartville after officers raid his Rochester home.
With a long day of snowfall ahead, crews were already busy responding to crashes early Tuesday morning.
Minnesota health officials say operators of a senior living community neglected to check on a resident who had likely been dead for days.
A judge has sentenced a western Wisconsin woman to the maximum 90 days in jail for a crash that killed a Minnesota woman nearly two years ago.
It's hard to picture a warm beach scene when the city is dealing with an April snow storm, but the Rochester Park Board is getting ready for the Summer Season with a new attraction, an inflatable water park.
