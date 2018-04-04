Court: Part of Des Moines vicious dog law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A dog impounded by the city of Des Moines two years ago under the city's vicious animal ordinance has won a court battle in which the Iowa Court of Appeals declared a portion of the city's ordinance unconstitutional.

Pinky, a 9-year-old mixed breed dog, was taken by the city in March 2016 after an altercation with a neighbor cat. The city blamed Pinky, declared her a dangerous animal and planned to euthanize her. Pinky's owner, Dianna Helmers, is fighting to save her.

The Iowa Court of Appeals on Wednesday sided with her in finding that a portion of the Des Moines dangerous animal ordinance is unconstitutionally vague.

The city's attorney didn't respond to a message but indicated to Helmer's attorney plans to appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Helmers says the city hasn't allowed Pinky any visitors in two years and at her age she could die never seeing freedom again.

