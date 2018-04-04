Iowa advances immigration bill banning 'sanctuary cities'

A dog impounded by the city of Des Moines two years ago under the city's vicious animal ordinance has won a court battle in which the Iowa Court of Appeals declared a portion of the city's ordinance unconstitutional.More >>
Iowa is expected to become the latest Republican-led state to target so-called sanctuary cities by withholding money from local governments that don't comply with federal immigration laws.More >>
The $38 million apartment complex is part of Destination Medical Center's Discovery Square.More >>
An 18-year-old man has been charged in St. Croix County with making terrorist threats after his employer told police the teen was threatening to shoot children.More >>
Police in Minneapolis are announcing new steps to make sure officers use body cameras in the wake of last summer's fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman who had called 911.More >>
The ownership of the Austin Bruins made that announcement Wednesday morning.More >>
The Rochester Public Library got some special recognition Wednesday.More >>
The Clay County Attorney's Office says two officers involved in shootings have been cleared.More >>
Minnesota health officials say operators of a senior living community neglected to check on a resident who had likely been dead for days.More >>
A Stewartville man lands in jail after after allegedly throwing an ash tray at a family member.More >>
With a long day of snowfall ahead, crews were already busy responding to crashes early Tuesday morning.More >>
A suspected drug dealer is arrested in Stewartville after officers raid his Rochester home.More >>
A judge has sentenced a western Wisconsin woman to the maximum 90 days in jail for a crash that killed a Minnesota woman nearly two years ago.More >>
It's hard to picture a warm beach scene when the city is dealing with an April snow storm, but the Rochester Park Board is getting ready for the Summer Season with a new attraction, an inflatable water park.More >>
A woman fights off a suspected robber just outside her apartment in Southeast Rochester.More >>
