Iowa advances immigration bill banning 'sanctuary cities'

Iowa is expected to become the latest Republican-led state to target so-called sanctuary cities by withholding money from local governments that don't comply with federal immigration laws.

A bill outlining an expansive immigration enforcement plan is expected to receive final legislative approval this week. It comes as President Donald Trump ramps up calls for more stringent immigration enforcement.

Republican lawmakers frame the measure as a public safety policy, but critics say it would essentially allow racial profiling.

Among other things, the legislation would require law enforcement officers to comply with requests from federal immigration agents to hold a jailed person suspected of being in the country illegally. Immigration attorneys say some of those requests could lead to court challenges.

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has indicated she'll sign the bill.