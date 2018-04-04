Teen charged with threatening to shoot children - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Teen charged with threatening to shoot children

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) -

An 18-year-old man has been charged in St. Croix County with making terrorist threats after his employer told police the teen was threatening to shoot children.

A criminal complaint says officers went to Nicholas Cherrier's home in New Richmond and found two rifles, a loaded shotgun, ammunition and knives in his bedroom.

KARE-TV reports the complaint says Cherrier had told several co-workers at Nor Lake Incorporated in Hudson that he had a semi-automatic rifle in the trunk of his vehicle and had bought ammunition and a bullet-proof vest in order to "shoot a bunch of kids."

An executive at Nor Lake called police and told them Cherrier had also threatened to shoot up the company if he was fired. Cherrier's attorney, Mark Gherty, declined to comment on the case. A preliminary hearing is set for Friday.

