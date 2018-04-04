Austin Bruins officially announce purchase of Rochester NA3HL franchise

Rochester Ice Hawks are becoming the Rochester Grizzlies. The ownership of the Austin Bruins made that announcement Wednesday morning.

Tuesday night, the Rochester park board approved an agreement for the next three seasons between the Rochester Recreation Center and C&C Hockey the team's new owner.

The owners say the team will also be more involved in the community throughout the year, and they hope to make games more entertaining for the crowd.

Austin Bruins President Craig Patrick spoke with KTTC Tuesday night saying, "If you've ever been to an Austin Bruins game there's a lot of excitement in the presume, great mascot, lights and lasers and all kinds of things, so it's going to be a really fun event for families to come out to, and so we're going to make the rec center look a little bit different than they've seen it before."

In a release, C&C Hockey says:

"We are truly excited to be a part of the community here in Rochester," Patrick said. "The Bruins organization has always stood for service in schools, youth hockey and other volunteering opportunities. We are looking forward to continuing these and other traditions such as 'Paint the Rink Pink' that will benefit the community."

The ownership teams consists of business partners Craig Patrick and Mike Cooper.

Patrick is the original founder and owner of the Bruins, bringing them to Austin in 2010.

Cooper became his partner in 2014, and also owns a Papa Murphy's pizza franchise, operating in Austin, Albert Lea, Owatonna, and Mason City, IA.