Mayor Brede declares Friday as Rochester Public Library Day

The Rochester Public Library got some special recognition Wednesday.

People gathered at city hall for a presentation on the great things happening at the library.

For the second year in a row, the library is a finalist for the National Medal for Museum and Library Service. It's the only library in the state in the running.

To help honor the great programming there and national attention the library is getting, Mayor Ardell Brede declared this Friday, April 6th as Rochester Public Library Day.

Of the 29 finalists selected for the national medal this year, ten will be chosen to receive the honor in Washington, D.C.

The winners will be announced later this month.

