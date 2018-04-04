Officers involved in Clay County shootings cleared

The Clay County Attorney's Office says two officers involved in shootings have been cleared.

In one case, Clay County Deputy Ryan Sinclair shot and wounded Brady Adrian in Sabin in February. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Sinclair and another deputy encountered Adrian holding a knife at a home in Sabin. Authorities say Adrian grabbed the deputy's stun gun and used in on Sinclair before Sinclair shot him. Adrian is facing five felony charges.

In the other case, state Trooper Mark Peterson shot and wounded Melody Gray in Clay County last month along Interstate 94 near Moorhead. Authorities say the shooting was justified because Gray had attempted to shoot the trooper with a handgun that failed to fire. Gray is facing attempted first-degree murder and other felony counts.