Minnesota agency: senior facility negligent in death

Minnesota health officials say operators of a senior living community neglected to check on a resident who had likely been dead for days.

The Pioneer Press reports that 92-year-old June Alice Thompson could've been dead for two days before her daughter discovered her body Oct. 26 at the Commons on Marice in Eagan.

The medical examiner says Thompson likely died of natural causes. A state Health Department report says the facility failed to carry out daily checks on the resident.

Thompson had lived at the facility for more than four years. A police report says Thompson could use her own feeding tube and administer her own medications, but was classified as "assisted living."

A Commons on Marice official says the facility has since implemented a new process to track daily check-ins.