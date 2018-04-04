Family fight over cigarettes lands one Stewartville man in jail - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Family fight over cigarettes lands one Stewartville man in jail

Posted:
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Stewartville man lands in jail after after allegedly throwing an ash tray at a family member. 

Olmsted County deputies arrested 23-year-old Quenton Koloff after they were called to a home on the 100 block of 5th Street Northeast. There, they found that five people were involved in a fight and arguing over who would buy cigarettes for the family. 

Koloff allegedly tried to strangle his 14-year-old brother, while throwing the heavy ash tray at his 48-year-old dad. He was apparently drinking heavily.

Kollof could be charged with 2nd degree assault. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.