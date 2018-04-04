Spring storm causes hundreds of crashes in Minnesota

A spring snowstorm caused hundreds of crashes on slick roads across Minnesota.

About 8 inches of snow piled up in the Twin Cities and 6½ inches in St. Cloud through Tuesday night. The State Patrol reported about 420 crashes, including 32 with injuries. About 400 additional vehicles spun out on the roadways and 15 semis jackknifed.

Freezing temperatures along with blowing snow are making travel challenging again Wednesday. Several dozen school districts delayed the start of classes Wednesday because of the weather.