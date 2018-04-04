Spring storm causes hundreds of crashes in Minnesota - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Spring storm causes hundreds of crashes in Minnesota

Posted:
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

A spring snowstorm caused hundreds of crashes on slick roads across Minnesota.

About 8 inches of snow piled up in the Twin Cities and 6½ inches in St. Cloud through Tuesday night. The State Patrol reported about 420 crashes, including 32 with injuries. About 400 additional vehicles spun out on the roadways and 15 semis jackknifed.

Freezing temperatures along with blowing snow are making travel challenging again Wednesday. Several dozen school districts delayed the start of classes Wednesday because of the weather.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.