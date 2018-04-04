From white snow to orange cones; MnDOT kicks off construction season

A judge has sentenced a western Wisconsin woman to the maximum 90 days in jail for a crash that killed a Minnesota woman nearly two years ago.More >>
A judge has sentenced a western Wisconsin woman to the maximum 90 days in jail for a crash that killed a Minnesota woman nearly two years ago.More >>
A spring snowstorm caused hundreds of crashes on slick roads across Minnesota.More >>
A spring snowstorm caused hundreds of crashes on slick roads across Minnesota.More >>
It's hard to picture a warm beach scene when the city is dealing with an April snow storm, but the Rochester Park Board is getting ready for the Summer Season with a new attraction, an inflatable water park.More >>
It's hard to picture a warm beach scene when the city is dealing with an April snow storm, but the Rochester Park Board is getting ready for the Summer Season with a new attraction, an inflatable water park.More >>
The city's Park Board approved Tuesday an agreement for the next three seasons between the Rochester Recreation Center and the team's new owner, C & C Hockey.More >>
The city's Park Board approved Tuesday an agreement for the next three seasons between the Rochester Recreation Center and the team's new owner, C & C Hockey.More >>
A Longfellow District-Wide Elementary School teacher is the winner of this year's Public Health Champion award in Olmsted County.More >>
Rochester Public Schools announced the news on its Facebook page Tuesday. Lynn Nelson is a physical education teacher.More >>
Austin is getting ready to reach a fundraising goal for a project that could have a big impact on the town's economy.More >>
Austin is getting ready to reach a fundraising goal for a project that could have a big impact on the town's economy.More >>
The Republican-controlled chamber voted 55-45 Tuesday for the legislation, following several hours of debate.More >>
The Republican-controlled chamber voted 55-45 Tuesday for the legislation, following several hours of debate.More >>
The fresh blanket of snow created extra work for some, while children made the most of it by sledding and snowboarding down the big hill at Judd Park and even throwing a few snowballs.More >>
The fresh blanket of snow created extra work for some, while children made the most of it by sledding and snowboarding down the big hill at Judd Park and even throwing a few snowballs.More >>
With a long day of snowfall ahead, crews were already busy responding to crashes early Tuesday morning.More >>
With a long day of snowfall ahead, crews were already busy responding to crashes early Tuesday morning.More >>
It's hard to picture a warm beach scene when the city is dealing with an April snow storm, but the Rochester Park Board is getting ready for the Summer Season with a new attraction, an inflatable water park.More >>
It's hard to picture a warm beach scene when the city is dealing with an April snow storm, but the Rochester Park Board is getting ready for the Summer Season with a new attraction, an inflatable water park.More >>
A woman fights off a suspected robber just outside her apartment in Southeast Rochester.More >>
A woman fights off a suspected robber just outside her apartment in Southeast Rochester.More >>
A potent winter storm is putting a damper on our early spring day today as heavy, wet snow and raw winds are making it look and feel more like early March than early April.More >>
A potent winter storm is putting a damper on our early spring day today as heavy, wet snow and raw winds are making it look and feel more like early March than early April.More >>
The city's Park Board approved Tuesday an agreement for the next three seasons between the Rochester Recreation Center and the team's new owner, C & C Hockey.More >>
The city's Park Board approved Tuesday an agreement for the next three seasons between the Rochester Recreation Center and the team's new owner, C & C Hockey.More >>