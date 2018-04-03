Rochester Park Board discusses possible inflatable water park at Foster Arend

It's hard to picture a warm beach scene when the city is dealing with an April snow storm, but the Rochester Park Board is getting ready for the Summer Season with a new attraction, an inflatable water park.

"The Park System plan said no big water park, we'll have amenities but no big park feature so to speak," Mike Nigbur, with the Parks and Recreation department, said."This helps provide some of that activity that people are looking for during the summertime."

The Austin company, Water Parks of Minnesota, LLC, came to the parks department with the idea to put the temporary park in Foster Arend Park.

With 12 different inflatable modules, owner Caleb Owens says he hopes for a unique experience.

"I think that people will be coming into town because they hear about it," Owens said. "The Twin Cities doesn't have it, Austin doesn't, Albert Lea doesn't. I think that people will be willing to drive to this area to try out something new."

The Park Board didn't go through with the plan just yet.

The Board wants to get a clearer idea from Owens regarding after-hours security

"We would be happy to have overnight security swing through on rounds using technology like cameras to cover us and alert a security company," Owens said.

Nigbur is comfortable that the two sides will be able to come to an agreement and hopes for a decision by the Board's May meeting.