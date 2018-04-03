Longfellow teacher earns Public Health Champion award - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Longfellow District-Wide Elementary School teacher is the winner of this year's Public Health Champion award in Olmsted County.

Rochester Public Schools announced the news on its Facebook page Tuesday.

Lynn Nelson is a physical education teacher.

The award recognizes contributions to making Olmsted County a healthier place to live.

The district's Facebook page states, "Nelson's achievements and passion for children and their health and wellness, through her leadership in the All City Track meet, FUTP60, Jamming Jumpers and more, rose to the top among the excellent nominations."

