Hurt Named First Team All-State

John Marshall's Matthew Hurt was named Associated Press First-Team All-State. Hurt guided the Rockets to a 26-and-3 overall record, 20-and-2 in the Big Nine which included a Co-Conference Championship plus a runner-up finish in the Section One Class Four-A Championship Game.

This is the second straight year Hurt has been named First Team All-State he also did it as a Sophomore.

The 6-9 Hurt averaged 33.9 points, 15-rebounds and 3.9 blocks a game this season, his 984-points on the year are 11th best for a season in Minnesota. Hurt has 2,751 points which ranks him 14th best overall, Hurt's been recruited by every major College Basketball Program in the country but has yet to make a decision on where he'll play at the next level. Other first-teamers include Cretin-Derham Hall's Daniel Oturu, Jalen Suggs of Minnehaha Academy, Delano's Calvin Wishart and Tre Jones of Apple Valley.

