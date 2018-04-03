Hurt Named First Team All-State

The city's Park Board approved Tuesday an agreement for the next three seasons between the Rochester Recreation Center and the team's new owner, C & C Hockey.More >>
A Longfellow District-Wide Elementary School teacher is the winner of this year's Public Health Champion award in Olmsted County.More >>
Austin is getting ready to reach a fundraising goal for a project that could have a big impact on the town's economy.More >>
The Republican-controlled chamber voted 55-45 Tuesday for the legislation, following several hours of debate.More >>
The fresh blanket of snow created extra work for some, while children made the most of it by sledding and snowboarding down the big hill at Judd Park and even throwing a few snowballs.More >>
A Des Moines man has been charged with training roosters to cockfight more than a month after police and animal rescue workers seized scores of chickens from his property.More >>
Minnesota has joined 16 other states, the District of Columbia and six cities suing the federal government to block the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census.More >>
The Minnesota National Guard has assigned someone to monitor social media amid growing concern about scammers using soldiers' identities on Facebook and other places.More >>
With a long day of snowfall ahead, crews were already busy responding to crashes early Tuesday morning.More >>
A potent winter storm is putting a damper on our early spring day today as heavy, wet snow and raw winds are making it look and feel more like early March than early April.More >>
A woman has pleaded guilty to stealing from a bank and a bank customer in northern Iowa.More >>
For the Samb's "Spread Kindness" became their family's motto after experiencing tragedy in the death of their prematurely born son.More >>
Goodhue High School's Chamber Choir is preparing to take the stage in a few days alongside rock history.More >>
Police are studying surveillance video from this Rochester hotel after guests got a rude awakening Saturday morning.More >>
Rochester city leaders reviewed the mobile food unit ordinance, at the Committee of the Whole Meeting Monday afternoon and recommended some changes.More >>
