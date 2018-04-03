Austin community asked to contribute to Rec Center Project

Austin is getting ready to reach a fundraising goal for a project that could have a big impact on the town's economy. Funding for the new community rec center is getting close to hitting its five-million-dollar goal. It's now time for regular people to get involved. The Hormel Foundation and the Hormel Foods Corporation have already made some big contributions. Around one-point-nine-million dollars still need to be raised to complete the project and regular people are being asked to get involved. The project is expected to help Austin's economy and keep people in town.

"We do believe it's a big project," explains Vision 2020 volunteer Jim Splinter, "and one that's going to have a very large economic impact, not only from a payroll standpoint of just employing over 175 people on a full-time, part-time basis, but also from the standpoint of being able to attract people to our community for recreating activities with our indoor competition pool, with state-of-the-art gymnasiums. "

Community members are encouraged to get involved with fundraising activities. Those who are behind the project say there are plenty of things the community can do other than just fundraising.

"We certainly have a lot of needs even beyond fundraising within the community to help with a lot of the programming that would be going into the facility and some of the design work inside the facility itself," Splinter adds.

The economic impact the project could bring to the community is estimated at more than three million dollars. Project leaders anticipate the rec center will serve more than seven-thousand people annually, including over three-thousand kids. People can learn more at vision2020austin.com