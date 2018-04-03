Des Moines man accused of training roosters to cockfight - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Des Moines man accused of training roosters to cockfight

Posted:
By Tom Overlie, Anchor/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A Des Moines man has been charged with training roosters to cockfight more than a month after police and animal rescue workers seized scores of chickens from his property.

Officials say 50-year-old Jose Barrios was booked Monday evening in the Polk County Jail. He's charged with being a trainer for an animal contest, a felony.

More than 100 roosters and hens were taken from Barrios' home on March 8.

Officials say Barrios told officers he was training the roosters to prepare them for a derby in Mexico.

If convicted, Barrios faces up to five years in prison.

No attorney was listed Tuesday for Barrios in online court records.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.