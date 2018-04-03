Des Moines man accused of training roosters to cockfight

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A Des Moines man has been charged with training roosters to cockfight more than a month after police and animal rescue workers seized scores of chickens from his property.

Officials say 50-year-old Jose Barrios was booked Monday evening in the Polk County Jail. He's charged with being a trainer for an animal contest, a felony.

More than 100 roosters and hens were taken from Barrios' home on March 8.

Officials say Barrios told officers he was training the roosters to prepare them for a derby in Mexico.

If convicted, Barrios faces up to five years in prison.

No attorney was listed Tuesday for Barrios in online court records.

