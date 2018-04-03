Woman fights off suspected robber in SE Rochester

A Des Moines man has been charged with training roosters to cockfight more than a month after police and animal rescue workers seized scores of chickens from his property.More >>
Minnesota has joined 16 other states, the District of Columbia and six cities suing the federal government to block the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census.More >>
The Minnesota National Guard has assigned someone to monitor social media amid growing concern about scammers using soldiers' identities on Facebook and other places.More >>
Rochester City leaders tackling downtown at Monday's city council meeting, specifically the Mayo Civic Center expansion and restoration, and the Chateau Theatre's long-term restoration. The Mayo civic center's 84 million-dollar upgrade is supposed to pay for itself. But Last week, we learned expenses over the next five years will are growing.. which is expected to lead to a 2.5 million dollar operating deficit by 2023. Tod...More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is faring in our viewing area.More >>
A northern Iowa man accused of stabbing to death his live-in girlfriend has pleaded not guilty.More >>
With a long day of snowfall ahead, crews were already busy responding to crashes early Tuesday morning.More >>
A potent winter storm is putting a damper on our early spring day today as heavy, wet snow and raw winds are making it look and feel more like early March than early April.More >>
For the Samb's "Spread Kindness" became their family's motto after experiencing tragedy in the death of their prematurely born son.More >>
Goodhue High School's Chamber Choir is preparing to take the stage in a few days alongside rock history.More >>
Police are studying surveillance video from this Rochester hotel after guests got a rude awakening Saturday morning.More >>
Rochester city leaders reviewed the mobile food unit ordinance, at the Committee of the Whole Meeting Monday afternoon and recommended some changes.More >>
