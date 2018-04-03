Man injured in St. Paul crash has died, driver charged - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Man injured in St. Paul crash has died, driver charged

Posted:
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

Criminal charges may be upgraded for a man accused in a St. Paul car crash now that a passenger in the vehicle has died.

Police say Deshawn Lloyd Perry died Monday on his 21st birthday. He had been in critical condition at Regions Hospital following Friday's crash that also injured three other passengers.

Twenty-two-year-old Kanyi Lee Williams is charged with four counts of criminal vehicular operation. A complaint says Williams told police he had several mixed drinks before crashing into a pole in St. Paul.

A judge in Ramsey County has set bail at $75,000. Court records do not list a defense attorney.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.