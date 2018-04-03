Man injured in St. Paul crash has died, driver charged

With a long day of snowfall ahead, crews were already busy responding to crashes early Tuesday morning.More >>
A potent winter storm is putting a damper on our early spring day today as heavy, wet snow and raw winds are making it look and feel more like early March than early April.More >>
For the Samb's "Spread Kindness" became their family's motto after experiencing tragedy in the death of their prematurely born son.More >>
Goodhue High School's Chamber Choir is preparing to take the stage in a few days alongside rock history.More >>
Police are studying surveillance video from this Rochester hotel after guests got a rude awakening Saturday morning.More >>
A woman has pleaded guilty to stealing from a bank and a bank customer in northern Iowa.More >>
Rochester city leaders reviewed the mobile food unit ordinance, at the Committee of the Whole Meeting Monday afternoon and recommended some changes.More >>
State taxpayers will pay $30,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed against a lawmaker who stole a sign from a protester referring to President Donald Trump as "sadistic," "racist" and a "serial groper."More >>
