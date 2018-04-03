Heavy, wet snow and raw winds put damper on Tuesday morning

A potent winter storm is putting a damper on our early spring day today as heavy, wet snow and raw winds are making it look and feel more like early March than early April. Expect periods of moderate to heavy snowfall through the day with four to six inches of accumulation possible by sunset and an additional couple of inches may accumulate in the evening. North winds will become rather gusty, especially late in the afternoon and early evening causing some blowing and drifting snow and adding to the travel headaches. Temperatures will hover in the upper 20s and lower 30s all day with wind chills in the teens.

Wednesday will be a colder, but drier day with plenty of sunshine and a much needed break from snowfall, but afternoon high temperatures will only be in the mid 20s. Brisk west winds will keep wind chills in the single digits and teens.

A weak cold front will bring a chance of light snow showers or flurries Thursday, but there will be enough sunshine ahead of that front to help temperatures reach the low to mid 30s.

After a couple of cold, sun filled days Friday and Saturday, another storm system looks to bring some more snow chances Sunday afternoon and Sunday night with high temperatures in the mid and upper 30s to round out the weekend.