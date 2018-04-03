Rochester City Council approves hiring consultant for Mayo Civic Center financial assessment

Rochester City leaders tackling downtown at Monday's city council meeting, specifically the Mayo Civic Center expansion and restoration, and the Chateau Theatre's long-term restoration. The Mayo civic center's 84 million-dollar upgrade is supposed to pay for itself. But Last week, we learned expenses over the next five years will are growing.. which is expected to lead to a 2.5 million dollar operating deficit by 2023. Tod...More >>
Goodhue High School's Chamber Choir is preparing to take the stage in a few days alongside rock history.More >>
Rochester city leaders reviewed the mobile food unit ordinance, at the Committee of the Whole Meeting Monday afternoon and recommended some changes.More >>
The other seven states are Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon and Wyoming.More >>
State taxpayers will pay $30,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed against a lawmaker who stole a sign from a protester referring to President Donald Trump as "sadistic," "racist" and a "serial groper."More >>
For the Samb's "Spread Kindness" became their family's motto after experiencing tragedy in the death of their prematurely born son.More >>
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law legislation that will allow people to buy a cheaper form of health insurance that skirts Affordable Care Act rules. The Republican governor said at a bill signing Monday that the law will provide relief for Iowans experiencing increases to their health insurance premiums.More >>
Police say Preston Alaspa, 23, died during the fire, which happened around 2 a.m. at Tyler Drive on the Fond du Lac Reservation.More >>
From April 2nd through April 30th, all four Rochester Sterling State Bank branch locations will be collecting donations of books for the mini libraries in the area.More >>
A Rochester business woman is among the people getting state-wide recognition for her small business, winning the title of "Best Women-Owned Small Business of the Year." Karen Schaar co-owns "Roca Climbing & Fitness" with her husband Jeremy. She was nominated through the Small Business Development Office after they asked if she would like to be up for consideration.More >>
Police are studying surveillance video from this Rochester hotel after guests got a rude awakening Saturday morning.More >>
Rochester city leaders reviewed the mobile food unit ordinance, at the Committee of the Whole Meeting Monday afternoon and recommended some changes.More >>
State taxpayers will pay $30,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed against a lawmaker who stole a sign from a protester referring to President Donald Trump as "sadistic," "racist" and a "serial groper."More >>
An early morning crash affected the commute to work for some. The accident happened just before 6:30 Monday at West Circle Drive and Members Parkway Northwest.More >>
The Minnesota State Patrol says a wrong-way driver is suspected of drinking before he crashed head-on into another SUV on an interstate in Duluth, killing himself, the other driver and a young child.
