Rochester City Council recommends changes to mobile food unit ordinance

Rochester city leaders reviewed the mobile food unit ordinance — includes food trucks and trailers — at the Committee of the Whole Meeting Monday afternoon and recommended some changes.

The biggest concerns are the hours of operation and where food trucks can park. Under current regulations, food trucks can operate during the 'late night' hours of 9 pm to 2:30 am. Some food operators want to extend those hours to serve more customers. The council has not agreed on broadening the hours of operation.

The city council recently adopted the stormwater demonstration project to explore water use. However, this project takes place in one of the designated late night zones. One option under consideration is to eliminate specific zones and allow food trucks to park where space is available downtown.

"We would retain some of the current zones other than where the water feature is planned, but then also allow operators.. if they're not able to get into one of those pre-defined areas.. give them the flexibility to set up in any spot that they can find where they might find a couple of parking spots," Randy Staver. Rochester City Council President.

Another issue identified during the meeting is keeping cars clear of designated food truck zones. Despite the city's attempts to bag meters and put up reserved signs for food trucks.

Changes to the ordinance will be further discussed, and if adopted will go into effect before the summer.