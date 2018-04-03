REPORT: Iowa one of 8 states "failing" to make opioid progress

In a report released on Monday, by the National Safety Council, it claims only 13 states implemented comprehensive plans to stop overdoses from opioids and Iowa was not one of them.

In fact, the NSC, said Iowa was one of eight "failing" states. The other seven states are Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon and Wyoming. The remaining 29 states are described as "lagging behind."

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization that promotes health and safety in the United States. The council said it focuses on eliminating preventable deaths, such as overdoses.

Iowa and the other failing states only follow two of the council's six-key action plan. Below is a break down of each:

1. Mandating prescriber education (34 states and D.C.)

2. Implementing opioid prescribing guidelines (33 states and D.C.)

3. Integrating Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs into clinical settings (39 states and D.C.)

4. Improving data collection and sharing (seven states)

5. Treating opioid overdose (37 states and D.C.)

6. Increasing availability of opioid use disorder treatment (36 states and D.C.)

The council will bring an opioid memorial to Washington D.C. at the Ellipse in President's Park at the White House from April 12 to 18.

President Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency last fall.

More about the report can be found here.