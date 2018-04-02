"Spreading Kindness" how tragedy brought a Pine Island family to this motto

Sometimes the biggest loss can become a blessing in disguise and that's what one Pine Island family is finding out after tragedy struck.

For David and Eleyna Samb, the tragedy of losing their son Kelden, who was born 23 weeks prematurely, was gut wrenching

But now 2 years later, they're celebrating life with a healthy baby girl and using their hardships to help change the lives of others.

March 20th marked two years since losing Kelden, so the Samb's put on a fundraiser for Crisis Nursery in Rochester.

They ended up collecting more than 150 books from friends and family to donate to others in need.

"At the time last week we were thinking he would have been two, what would he be doing? You know, so this helps us grieve. It not only helps other families and other kids, but it helps us too. To fill, I know for me, a whole in my heart that will never ever be fully healed, but at least it's healing," said Eleyna.

David and Eleyna hope to keep using their story to spread kindness and enrich the lives of others around them.

They also plan to do something different each year to remember Kelden's life.