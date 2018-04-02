Iowa governor signs law allowing health plans that skirt ACA

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law legislation that will allow people to buy a cheaper form of health insurance that skirts Affordable Care Act rules.

The Republican governor said at a bill signing Monday that the law will provide relief for Iowans experiencing increases to their health insurance premiums.

The law will allow Iowa's farm bureau organization to partner with a designated insurance company to offer so-called health plans that technically aren't defined as insurance. The plans, which won't be regulated by the state, aren't required to cover benefits like maternity care and mental health or offer protections to people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Specific details about what's covered in the plans aren't available yet.

Health policy experts say the plans may be attractive to younger and healthier people, but could further destabilize Iowa's individual insurance market.