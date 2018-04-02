Iowa governor signs law allowing health plans that skirt ACA

Goodhue High School's Chamber Choir is preparing to take the stage in a few days alongside rock history.More >>
Rochester city leaders reviewed the mobile food unit ordinance, at the Committee of the Whole Meeting Monday afternoon and recommended some changes.More >>
The other seven states are Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon and Wyoming.More >>
State taxpayers will pay $30,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed against a lawmaker who stole a sign from a protester referring to President Donald Trump as "sadistic," "racist" and a "serial groper."More >>
For the Samb's "Spread Kindness" became their family's motto after experiencing tragedy in the death of their prematurely born son.More >>
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law legislation that will allow people to buy a cheaper form of health insurance that skirts Affordable Care Act rules. The Republican governor said at a bill signing Monday that the law will provide relief for Iowans experiencing increases to their health insurance premiums.More >>
Police say Preston Alaspa, 23, died during the fire, which happened around 2 a.m. at Tyler Drive on the Fond du Lac Reservation.More >>
From April 2nd through April 30th, all four Rochester Sterling State Bank branch locations will be collecting donations of books for the mini libraries in the area.More >>
A Rochester business woman is among the people getting state-wide recognition for her small business, winning the title of "Best Women-Owned Small Business of the Year." Karen Schaar co-owns "Roca Climbing & Fitness" with her husband Jeremy. She was nominated through the Small Business Development Office after they asked if she would like to be up for consideration.More >>
For nearly a century, veterans have frequented the VFW Post 1215 in downtown Rochester. Fifty-one of those years were at the current location on 6th Street Southwest near Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. But after decades of memories made inside the 94-year-old building, they're closing the doors for good in May after the University of Minnesota Rochester Campus bought the property for $2.6 million. They plan to demolish it and turn it into a green space.More >>
An early morning crash affected the commute to work for some. The accident happened just before 6:30 Monday at West Circle Drive and Members Parkway Northwest.More >>
Police are studying surveillance video from this Rochester hotel after guests got a rude awakening Saturday morning.More >>
California Highway Patrol officials say preliminary evidence shows the cliff crash that killed a Washington state family may have been intentional. Capt. Greg Baarts with the CHP Northern Division says information pulled from the SUV's software shows the vehicle was stopped at the highway pullout before it accelerated straight off the cliff.More >>
One-year-old Cora is battling a rare disease that causes swelling in the body's tissues.More >>
The Minnesota State Patrol says a wrong-way driver is suspected of drinking before he crashed head-on into another SUV on an interstate in Duluth, killing himself, the other driver and a young child.
Winona police, sheriff's deputies and the Minnesota State Patrol chased a semi truck cab around Winona County early Saturday, finally stopping the driver near Lewiston with stop-sticks. Michael Kronebusch, 42, was booked in the Winona County Detention Center Saturday morning on charges including 2nd Degree Assault-Dangerous Weapon, Theft, and Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Sheriff Ron Ganrude said the truck cab had been stolen.More >>
Shar's Country Palace hosted an Adult Easter Egg Hunt, where participants swarmed the restaurant in search of various prizes.More >>
The Jeremiah Program announced that Mayo Clinic awarded the program a grant that will allow the group to offer services this fall.More >>
