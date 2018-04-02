Victim of fatal Cloquet fire identified

Officials with the Cloquet Police Department have identified the victim of an early morning fire on Saturday.

Police say Preston Alaspa, 23, died during the fire, which happened around 2 a.m. at Tyler Drive on the Fond du Lac Reservation.

Alaspa was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 47-year-old man was taken to Community Memorial Hospital, where he was later released with non-life threatening injuries.

A firefighter was also treated and released for minor injuries.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming through the roof and window in one half of the home.

Firefighters say there were no working smoke alarms inside the home.

Police say they don't suspect foul play at this point, however the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.