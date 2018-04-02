Sterling State Bank collecting book donations for Olmsted County mini libraries

Did you know besides Rochester's library downtown, there are nearly 200 mini libraries all around Olmsted county?

From April 2nd through April 30th, all four Rochester Sterling State Bank branch locations will be collecting donations of books for the mini libraries in the area.

The mini libraries work differently than the regular library.

Anyone can set one up in front of their home or business, and fill it with books for a variety of ages.

Then, people can take or donate books as they please -no library card needed.

Since the Rochester Public Library started the initiative four years ago, it's grown quickly, and that's why Sterling State Bank wants to help.

"We hear these really great stories, people who say they feel safer in their community or they purposely bought a home in a certain neighborhood because they saw the mini library and they saw people interacting," said Karen Lemke, Head of Marketing and Community Engagement at Rochester Public Library.

"It's been something we're interested in," said Tyler Coleman, Vice President of Sterling State Bank. "We have a lot of young families in the bank and the mini libraries work really well for young families and so the books that we're getting are for young adults and teens and children."

The drive also coincides with the Friends of the Library annual Book Drive set for April 28th.