Longtime VFW Post in downtown Rochester sold to UMR, new location on northwest side

For nearly a century, veterans have frequented the VFW Post 1215 in downtown Rochester.

Fifty-one of those years were at the current location on 6th Street Southwest near Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial.

But after decades of memories made inside the 94-year-old building, they're closing the doors for good in May after the University of Minnesota Rochester Campus bought the property for $2.6 million. They plan to demolish it and turn it into a green space. However, that could change.

As for the VFW, it will move to northwest Rochester at 2775 43rd St. NW, taking over what used to be the Golden Corral restaurant. Post 1215 bought the new location for $820,000 with $1,000,000 for renovation and remodeling.

Veterans with VFW Post 1215 say they've been planning to move locations for several years. However, the time and opportunity weren't there. They looked at places around Rochester but none were big enough for the VFW's needs.

The current downtown location is 6,000 square feet, but the new location will almost double in size to more than 10,000 square feet.

"Leaving here is kind of bitter sweet, but this building's reached the end of its useful life. The building's old and needs a lot of maintenance -- very small parking lot. The facility we're moving to is almost double the size and triple the parking, so it's a good move for us," said Chad Stowers, Post 1215's Senior Vice Commander.

Additionally, the new space will have bar seating for 100 -- serving craft, tap, and bottled beer, wines, and many call brand liquors. Charitable gaming will also be available.

A new event center, "Gold Star Venue," will seat 200 and host wedding receptions, meetings, bingo, and dances with select caterers available.

The new kitchen grill "The Mess Hall" will offer daily lunch specials as well as burgers, appetizers, and sandwiches.

The Post is anticipating a mid-May soft opening and a grand opening on June 14 to coincide with Flag Day and the United States Army's birthday.

A grand opening for the new VFW Post 1215 is planned for June 14th of this year.




