Spring still hasn't sprung in Southeastern Minnesota

Despite the normal planting season not usually arriving in our region for another few weeks, many of us might be anxious to see more color on the ground in the form of flowers and other vegetation.

Mother nature is apparently happy with old man winter sticking around, so an early start for gardeners will not be in the cards for this spring, which hasn't sprung yet.

Experts we spoke with say that hasn't stopped people from checking out options, ripe with anticipation.

"You know the past couple weeks a lot of people are that spring fever or cabin fever has really started to get people in the store. They're excited about getting going for the spring season, but by far it's just way to early to do much of that yet. The ground is still frozen, plants are too temperamental to go outside, so you really do kind of have to put the brakes on a little bit," said Scott Moon

Moon also says the last frost of the season might not come until mid-May, but some types of flowers can be planted a bit before that.