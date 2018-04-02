Climbing to the top! Rochester business owner gets top honors in state

Jeremy and Karen Schaar wanted to open a family-oriented business where there was fitness and yoga opportunities in addition to climbing

It's Small Business Week in the United States and on Monday a dozen small businesses were recognized in Minnesota.



A Rochester business woman is among the people getting state-wide recognition, winning the title of "Best Women-Owned Small Business of the Year."



Karen Schaar co-owns "Roca Climbing & Fitness" with her husband Jeremy. She was nominated through the Small Business Development Office after they asked if she would like to be up for consideration. Schaar filled out the application, but didn't think much would come of it, that is until she got a letter on Sunday with the big news. "It's a very big honor. I'm excited, proud, and humbled," she said.

Roca Climbing & Fitness has been in business December 2015 and took a lot blood, sweat, and tears to make into a reality.

"My husband and local community members, our family, we all built this gym together, done by just us. There was a lot of people and a lot of help in this project. We immediately sent out an email thanking everybody for supporting us in the last seven years," she said.

Her message to other small business owners just starting out is to not give up. "There's been struggles being a husband and wife and having a family trying to mange... it's not easy. It's really tough. But with the support of community and friends and family, they realized the dream we had and helped us get to where we are today."

Schaar is the only small business owner from southeast Minnesota being recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration Minnesota Office.

Ten of the other 12 winners are from the Twin Cities and one is from western Minnesota.

---------------------------------

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Minnesota District Office announced this year’s state winners that will be recognized during National Small Business Week. Held annually to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and small business supporters across the nation, Small Business Week will be celebrated from April 29 to May 5, 2018.

“With more than 500,000 small businesses in Minnesota, we are excited to take this time to celebrate the efforts of a few of the best and brightest,” said Nancy J. Libersky, district director, SBA’s Minnesota District Office. “In addition to all they do to help our economy and create jobs, our small businesses and business champions honored during SBA’s Small Business Week also go above and beyond to give back to their communities.”

The winners below were chosen for their success in starting or helping small business in Minnesota and for their efforts to give back to the community. Each business also received SBA assistance, directly or from SBA’s resource partners, in the form of guaranteed loans, business training and consultation, and more.

Small Business Person of the Year

Brenda Nolby, Jam Hops Gymnastics Factory, Inc., Ham Lake

Encore Entrepreneur of the Year

Mark Johnson, Artisan Restoration LLC, Kasota

Family-Owned Small Business of the Year

Bert Kissoond, Randy’s Booth Company, Crystal

Minority Small Business Champion of the Year

Mary Lundeen, UMD Center for Economic Development, Duluth

Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year

Sergio Espinoza, E & H Piping, LLC, Hanley Falls

SBDC Excellence & Innovation Center of the Year

Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center, St. Cloud

Veteran Owned Small Business of the Year

Veteran Small Business Champion of the Year

Dennis Welch, Frandsen Bank & Trust, Arden Hills

Women Owned Small Business of the Year

Women’s Business Center of Excellence of the Year

WomenVenture, Minneapolis

Women Small Business Champion of the Year

Marnie Ochs-Raleigh, Evolve Systems, St. Paul

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Katie Steller, Steller Hair Company, Minneapolis

The SBA, along with the SCORE Association and the Small Business Development Center, will honor the winners listed above at the Minnesota Small Business Week Awards Luncheon on May 11, 2018, at the Doubletree by Hilton Park Place in Minneapolis.