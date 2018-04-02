Polaris fined $27M for failing to report vehicle problems - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Polaris fined $27M for failing to report vehicle problems

Posted:
By Tom Overlie, Anchor/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota-based Polaris Industries will pay a more than $27 million civil penalty to settle two 2016 late-reporting claims involving defective recreational vehicles.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Monday the settlement involves models of Polaris' RZR and Ranger recreational off-road vehicles that contained defects.

The Star Tribune reports the agency contends that Polaris knew some RZR 2013 to 2016 models could catch fire and had received reports of 150 fires, including one that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old passenger.

Polaris says the Medina-based company "remains vigilant and focused on continually learning and bolstering its safety and quality practices."

In addition to the settlement, Polaris says it is recalling select models of its off-road RZR XP/XP 4 1000 vehicles.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.